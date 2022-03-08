Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $130.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PLCE. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $139.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Children’s Place from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.43.

NASDAQ PLCE opened at $52.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Children’s Place has a 52 week low of $52.65 and a 52 week high of $113.50. The firm has a market cap of $756.16 million, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.13.

In other news, Director Joseph A. Alutto sold 5,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $429,201.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 5.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Children’s Place by 8.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 591,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,010,000 after buying an additional 46,794 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Children’s Place by 3.6% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 31,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Children’s Place by 226.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 10,776 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Children’s Place during the third quarter worth $984,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Children’s Place by 201.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 13,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 9,243 shares in the last quarter.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

