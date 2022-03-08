Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Patterson-UTI Energy Call Options (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 39,989 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,980% compared to the average volume of 1,923 call options.

PTEN stock opened at $16.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $16.49.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $466.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.38 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 48.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 111.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This is a boost from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently -4.94%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PTEN. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.25 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.44.

In other news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 66,730 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $940,225.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,992,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $295,690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228,929 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,999,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,397 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,929,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,361,000 after purchasing an additional 437,507 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,136,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,754,000 after purchasing an additional 416,331 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 504.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,090,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

