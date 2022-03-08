WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $21.72

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$21.72 and traded as high as C$21.83. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment shares last traded at C$21.77, with a volume of 1,468,606 shares trading hands.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.72 and its 200 day moving average price is C$20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.84 billion and a PE ratio of 4.68.
WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Company Profile (TSE:WIR.U)
