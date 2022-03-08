Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target to $49.00

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on KR. Citigroup cut Kroger from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kroger from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Kroger from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.39.

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $57.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Kroger has a 12-month low of $34.21 and a 12-month high of $62.58. The company has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.97.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The company had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kroger will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.53%.

In related news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $720,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Kroger by 5.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 133,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Kroger by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,264,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,425,000 after acquiring an additional 27,989 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $447,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Kroger during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 8.1% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 53,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

