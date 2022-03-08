Robert W. Baird Trims Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Target Price to $25.00

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $42.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

UDMY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Udemy from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Udemy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Udemy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Udemy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Udemy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.80.

NASDAQ UDMY opened at $10.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.85. Udemy has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $32.62.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $137.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.34 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Udemy will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Udemy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Udemy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Udemy during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Udemy in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. 0.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

