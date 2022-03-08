Primary Health Properties’ (PHP) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 156 ($2.04) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.62% from the company’s previous close.

PHP has been the topic of several other reports. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 176 ($2.31) target price on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 172.67 ($2.26).

PHP opened at GBX 136.10 ($1.78) on Tuesday. Primary Health Properties has a twelve month low of GBX 129 ($1.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 170.20 ($2.23). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.81 billion and a PE ratio of 13.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 141.47 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 150.89.

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

