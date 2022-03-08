Shell’s (SHEL) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SHEL. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,400 ($31.45) target price on Shell in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,038 ($26.70) price objective on shares of Shell in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,440 ($31.97) target price on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,375 ($31.12) price objective on shares of Shell in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,453.50 ($32.15).

SHEL opened at GBX 1,981.80 ($25.97) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.81. Shell has a one year low of GBX 1,833.40 ($24.02) and a one year high of GBX 2,080 ($27.25). The company has a market cap of £150.76 billion and a PE ratio of 10.35.

In other Shell news, insider Ben van Beurden sold 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,040 ($26.73), for a total value of £3,876,000 ($5,078,616.35).

Royal Dutch Shell plc is a global group of energy and petrochemical companies with more than 80,000 employees in more than 70 countries. It uses advanced technologies and take an innovative approach to help build a sustainable energy future.

