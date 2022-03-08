Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.58

Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.58 and traded as low as $13.66. Telstra shares last traded at $13.99, with a volume of 29,893 shares changing hands.

TLSYY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Telstra has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.91.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2669 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.71%.

Telstra Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TLSYY)

Telstra Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications and information services for domestic and international customers. It operates through the following segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, Telstra InfraCo, and All Others. The Telstra Consumer and Small Business segment comprises of telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and play TV/IPTV, and digital content to consumer and small business customers in Australia.

