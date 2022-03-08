MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Short Interest Update

MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 246,400 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the January 31st total of 292,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 136.9 days.

MTY Food Group stock opened at $38.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.83. MTY Food Group has a 52-week low of $38.62 and a 52-week high of $56.55.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial cut their price target on MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on MTY Food Group from C$73.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities cut their target price on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on MTY Food Group from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on MTY Food Group from C$71.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.33.

MTY Food Group, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of causal dining restaurants. It operates through the Canada and USA and International segments. The firm’s brands includes Au Vieux Duluth Express, Chick ‘n’ Chick, Cultures, Franx Supreme, Koryo Korea, Koya Japan, Burger, Panini, TacoTime, Tandori Cuisine Indian, TiKi-MiNG, Tutti Frutti, Vie&nam, Villa Madina Mediterranean Cuisine, Country Style, Croissant Plus, Jugo Juice, KiMoCHi, Sub, Buns Master, La Crémière, Sukiyaki, Sushi shop, TCBY Canada, Thai Express, and Valentine.

