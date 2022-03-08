Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Upgraded to Buy by Brookline Capital Management

Brookline Capital Management upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Brookline Capital Management currently has $91.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NTLA. Cowen started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $146.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Intellia Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $149.74.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $62.86 on Monday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $202.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 2.08.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.49% and a negative return on equity of 33.61%. The company’s revenue was up 95.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, January 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $279,839.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, January 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $128,863.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,654 shares of company stock worth $522,401. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,916,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,092,000 after buying an additional 1,173,326 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,620,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,553,000 after buying an additional 89,381 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,753,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,621,000 after buying an additional 353,970 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,753,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,714,000 after buying an additional 353,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,841,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,733,000 after buying an additional 179,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.