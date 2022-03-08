Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Price Target Lowered to $98.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $114.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Denali Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.88.

Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $30.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 1.84. Denali Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $79.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.48.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.21). Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 597.15% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 million. Analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 5,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total transaction of $224,213.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 10,980 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $487,182.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,160 shares of company stock worth $2,794,897 over the last three months. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 19,733.3% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

