Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Price Target Cut to $38.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $66.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HCAT. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Health Catalyst from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Health Catalyst from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Health Catalyst presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT opened at $24.75 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 5.46. Health Catalyst has a 52-week low of $23.78 and a 52-week high of $59.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 0.90.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 21.30% and a negative net margin of 63.33%. The business had revenue of $64.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 4,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $110,283.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $130,103.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,530 shares of company stock valued at $1,001,960 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,509,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 288,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,448,000 after acquiring an additional 55,642 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Health Catalyst in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 617,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,953,000 after acquiring an additional 8,951 shares in the last quarter.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

