Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $309.25 Million

Brokerages expect that Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) will post $309.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $310.86 million and the lowest is $306.30 million. Camden Property Trust posted sales of $267.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full-year sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Camden Property Trust.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 26.58%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPT. TheStreet raised Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $162.00 to $193.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.00.

NYSE CPT opened at $170.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.28, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.78. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $101.73 and a twelve month high of $180.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.38 and a 200 day moving average of $161.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.70%.

In other news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 3,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total transaction of $594,636.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 34,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $5,987,018.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 207,506 shares of company stock valued at $36,238,524 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 213.3% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 361.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

