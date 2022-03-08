Head to Head Review: ironSource (NYSE:IS) & Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT)

ironSource (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) and Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ironSource 0 0 15 0 3.00 Castlight Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

ironSource currently has a consensus price target of $12.35, suggesting a potential upside of 153.14%. Given ironSource’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe ironSource is more favorable than Castlight Health.

19.6% of ironSource shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.2% of Castlight Health shares are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of Castlight Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ironSource $553.47 million 8.93 $59.82 million N/A N/A Castlight Health $146.71 million 2.27 -$62.18 million ($0.06) -34.17

ironSource has higher revenue and earnings than Castlight Health.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ironSource N/A 10.78% 6.17% Castlight Health -6.04% -3.25% -2.47%

ironSource beats Castlight Health on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Castlight Health, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare information technology solutions. It offers health benefits platforms which enables benefit leaders to communicate and measure their programs. The company was founded by Todd Y. Park, Bryan E. Roberts and Giovanni M. Colella in January 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

