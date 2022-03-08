HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on EYPT. Zacks Investment Research raised EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Cowen raised their target price on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.50.

EYPT opened at $12.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $407.41 million, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 7.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.80. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.58% and a negative net margin of 159.70%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYPT. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 76.8% during the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,210,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,033,000 after purchasing an additional 960,506 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,519,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,841,000 after buying an additional 815,111 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 1,491.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 622,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,614,000 after buying an additional 582,925 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,174,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,076,000 after buying an additional 377,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,440,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,633,000 after buying an additional 249,998 shares in the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercializing of ophthalmic products. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

