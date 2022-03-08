UBS Group Boosts Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $690.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $665.00 to $690.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Broadcom from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The biggest takeaway from the earnings call was the company’s $10B buyback expected to be completed by FY22, which demonstrates its confidence in its ability to generate superior free cash flows into next year, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Srivastava adds that Broadcom’s fundamentals are strengthening as moribund enterprise spending is coming back strong. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $640.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $671.28.

Get Broadcom alerts:

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $570.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $595.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $557.26. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $419.14 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $233.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 49.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.78 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom will post 29.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 93.50%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 81 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $612.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,621.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 22,117.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 752,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $500,581,000 after buying an additional 748,903 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,431,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,949,003,000 after purchasing an additional 624,821 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,533,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,001,395,000 after purchasing an additional 542,398 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,354,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,626,904,000 after purchasing an additional 436,250 shares during the period. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 576.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 491,253 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $247,277,000 after purchasing an additional 418,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom (Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.