Morgan Stanley Trims CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Target Price to $180.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $197.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.
CRWD has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a buy rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $265.50.
NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $167.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $181.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.40. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $150.02 and a twelve month high of $298.48. The company has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.38.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 78.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 440.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.
CrowdStrike Company Profile (Get Rating)
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.
