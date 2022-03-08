M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MTB has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler raised M&T Bank from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised M&T Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $176.89.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $170.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.09. M&T Bank has a fifty-two week low of $128.46 and a fifty-two week high of $186.95.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 30.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in M&T Bank by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,376,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,593,603,000 after acquiring an additional 446,205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,481,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,007,000 after buying an additional 23,271 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,219,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,210,000 after buying an additional 648,872 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,332,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,311,000 after buying an additional 66,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,977,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,650,000 after buying an additional 79,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.