Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Given New $22.50 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $22.50 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Oceaneering International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.88.

NYSE:OII opened at $16.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -34.08 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.65. Oceaneering International has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $18.20.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $466.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.96 million. Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oceaneering International will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 12,429 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $155,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

