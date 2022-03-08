Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Upgraded by TD Securities to “Speculative Buy”

TD Securities upgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$3.75 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$2.50.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. ATB Capital increased their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. CIBC increased their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ensign Energy Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$2.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.31.

ESI opened at C$2.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$457.29 million and a P/E ratio of -3.58. Ensign Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$1.00 and a 52-week high of C$3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.28 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.95.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Gray sold 15,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.24, for a total transaction of C$33,635.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$14,423.36.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

