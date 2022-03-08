Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Given New $15.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.80 to $15.50 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

GFI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gold Fields from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investec upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Gold Fields from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of GFI stock opened at $16.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.25. Gold Fields has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1738 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 116.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Gold Fields by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Gold Fields by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Gold Fields by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Fields in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.31% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

