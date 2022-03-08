Altius Renewable Royalties (OTCMKTS:ATRWF) Price Target Raised to C$16.00 at Raymond James

Altius Renewable Royalties (OTCMKTS:ATRWF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$13.75 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

ATRWF has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TD Securities raised shares of Altius Renewable Royalties to a buy rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of Altius Renewable Royalties stock opened at $10.54 on Monday. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 1 year low of $6.23 and a 1 year high of $14.62.

