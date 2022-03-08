Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target Cut to C$35.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
ZZZ has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$46.00 to C$41.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$47.00 to C$39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$45.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$39.43.
Shares of ZZZ stock opened at C$26.94 on Monday. Sleep Country Canada has a one year low of C$26.02 and a one year high of C$41.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.70, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$34.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$35.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$994.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33.
Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.
