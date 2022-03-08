Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Given New C$25.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$31.00 to C$25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Curaleaf from C$29.00 to C$23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. cut their target price on shares of Curaleaf from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Curaleaf from $16.50 to $15.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Curaleaf from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Curaleaf from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.61.

Get Curaleaf alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CURLF opened at $5.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.56. Curaleaf has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02).

About Curaleaf (Get Rating)

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Curaleaf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curaleaf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.