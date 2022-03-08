Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Freshpet Inc. is a pet food company. The company manufactures and markets natural fresh foods, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States and Canada. Freshpet provides meats- based recipes, such as chicken, beef, lamb and salmon; fruits and vegetables, such as carrots, peas and leafy green vegetables, and high-fiber grains, such as brown rice, oats and barley. It sells its products under the Freshpet, Dognation, and Dog Joy brand names. Freshpet Inc. is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on FRPT. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Freshpet from $229.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $106.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Freshpet from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Freshpet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $150.00.

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $97.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.38. Freshpet has a twelve month low of $78.81 and a twelve month high of $186.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.61 and a beta of 0.67.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Freshpet will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 139.3% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 4,603 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Freshpet by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,634,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital, and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include Deli Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs, Dog Joy Turkey and Apple Bites Treats for Dogs, Nature’s Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Cats, and Vital Grain Free Chicken and Ocean Whitefish Recipe for Cats.

