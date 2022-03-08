EKF Diagnostics (LON:EKF) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $73.92

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 73.92 ($0.97) and traded as low as GBX 43.50 ($0.57). EKF Diagnostics shares last traded at GBX 43.80 ($0.57), with a volume of 339,813 shares traded.
The stock has a market cap of £207.82 million and a P/E ratio of 12.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 63.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 73.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.02.
EKF Diagnostics Company Profile (LON:EKF)
Further Reading
- 3 Undervalued Stocks Primed to Sizzle
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- Morgan Stanley Stock Getting Attractive on the Sell-Off
Receive News & Ratings for EKF Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EKF Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.