EKF Diagnostics (LON:EKF) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $73.92

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 73.92 ($0.97) and traded as low as GBX 43.50 ($0.57). EKF Diagnostics shares last traded at GBX 43.80 ($0.57), with a volume of 339,813 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £207.82 million and a P/E ratio of 12.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 63.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 73.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

EKF Diagnostics Company Profile (LON:EKF)

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells diagnostic instruments, reagents, and other ancillary products in Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Africa. It offers DiaSpect and DiaSpect T hemoglobin analyzers; DiaSpect Hemoglobin T Low to determine low levels of hemoglobin in plasma and serum specimens, aqueous solutions, or stored or banked erythrocytes; Hemo Control, a point-of-care hemoglobin analyzer that provides quantitative and lab quality hemoglobin results; and HemataStat II, a microhematocrit centrifuge that provides a quantitative hematocrit reading for six blood samples.

