Short Interest in Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Decreases By 21.6%

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the January 31st total of 45,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
OTCMKTS:ARZGY opened at $8.52 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.52. Assicurazioni Generali has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Assicurazioni Generali from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Assicurazioni Generali from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Assicurazioni Generali from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Assicurazioni Generali SpA engages in the provision of insurance and financial products. It operates through the following business segments: Life, Property and Casualty, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Businesses. The Life segment offers coverage through a lump sum or an annuity payment if an event occurs involving human life in exchange for the premium payment as remuneration from the policyholder for the risk taken.
