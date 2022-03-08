Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Short Interest Update

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the January 31st total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMBBY opened at $16.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.01. Ambu A/S has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $58.40.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Ambu A/S in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Ambu A/S engages in the development, production, and marketing of diagnostic and life-supporting devices for hospitals and rescue services. It operates through the following segments: Anaesthesia; Patient Monitoring & Diagnostics; and Visualisation. The Anaesthesia segment offers products from resuscitators, face masks, and laryngeal masks to the single use flexible intubation scope.

