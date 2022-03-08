ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.99

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 6.99 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 5 ($0.07). ImmuPharma shares last traded at GBX 5.40 ($0.07), with a volume of 526,212 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.36, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of £16.93 million and a P/E ratio of -1.69.

About ImmuPharma (LON:IMM)

ImmuPharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. Its peptide-based therapeutics are used in the therapy areas of autoimmunity, metabolism, anti-infectives, and cancer. The company's lead product candidate is the Lupuzor, an autophagy immunomodulator, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of lupus, an autoimmune chronic inflammatory disease.

