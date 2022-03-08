Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:ARDC) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.94

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.94 and traded as low as $14.44. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund shares last traded at $14.47, with a volume of 79,635 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.94.

Get Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%.

In other news, Director John Joseph Shaw purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.34 per share, for a total transaction of $61,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,391,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,716,000 after buying an additional 116,453 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 688,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,242,000 after buying an additional 53,967 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 615,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,058,000 after buying an additional 76,453 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 296,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after buying an additional 18,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,757,000.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile (NYSE:ARDC)

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to provide an attractive level of total return, through current income, and capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 14, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.