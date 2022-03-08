GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €40.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($43.48) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on G1A. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €44.00 ($47.83) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($46.74) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €55.00 ($59.78) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($43.48) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($35.87) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €42.81 ($46.54).

ETR:G1A opened at €34.67 ($37.68) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €42.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is €42.21. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €30.76 ($33.43) and a 52-week high of €48.55 ($52.77).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

