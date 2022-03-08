Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUR) Short Interest Update

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,600 shares, an increase of 35.8% from the January 31st total of 38,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ACUR opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.08 million, a P/E ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 0.72. Acura Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of abuse deterrent, orally administered pharmaceutical products. Its technology platforms include AVERSION, IMPEDE, and LIMITX. The company was founded on April 10, 1935 and is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

