Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUR) Short Interest Update

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,600 shares, an increase of 35.8% from the January 31st total of 38,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ACUR opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.08 million, a P/E ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 0.72. Acura Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.
About Acura Pharmaceuticals
