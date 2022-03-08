T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.93 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) to post $1.93 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.84 billion and the highest is $2.01 billion. T. Rowe Price Group reported sales of $1.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full-year sales of $7.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.36 billion to $8.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.52 billion to $8.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow T. Rowe Price Group.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 40.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share.

TROW has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $191.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.64.

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $1,174,230.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $180,999.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,768 shares of company stock valued at $5,780,203 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $134.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.28. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1 year low of $134.13 and a 1 year high of $224.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.93%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

