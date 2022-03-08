PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) and BCE (NYSE:BCE) Head-To-Head Analysis

PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCWLF – Get Rating) and BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for PCCW and BCE, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PCCW 0 0 0 0 N/A BCE 0 5 3 0 2.38

BCE has a consensus price target of $66.22, suggesting a potential upside of 19.23%. Given BCE’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BCE is more favorable than PCCW.

Volatility and Risk

PCCW has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BCE has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PCCW and BCE’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PCCW N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BCE $18.71 billion 2.70 $2.27 billion $2.39 23.24

BCE has higher revenue and earnings than PCCW.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.8% of BCE shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of PCCW shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of BCE shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PCCW and BCE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PCCW N/A N/A N/A BCE 11.83% 15.68% 4.53%

Summary

BCE beats PCCW on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

PCCW Company Profile (Get Rating)

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Japan, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile and international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services. It also provides technical support, electronics and communications engineering, and products and solutions, as well as free television, pay television program, and interactive multimedia services; sells advertising in various telephone directories and on the Internet; publishes directories; and sells mobile handsets and accessories. In addition, the company offers broadcasting and related services, management and engineering support services, customer relationship management and customer contact management solutions, content for various media, outsourced call center, and data center services; and over-the-top video services under the Viu brand, as well as sells customer premises equipment and related solutions. Further, it engages in the sale, distribution, and marketing of telecommunication products; supply of broadband internet access solutions and web services; provision of data services; and software development, systems integration, consulting, and informatization activities; the provision of computer and IP/IT related value-added services to business customers; property investment, development, management, and leasing, as well as hotel management activities; and ski operations. Additionally, the company offers digital, IT and business process outsourcing, cloud computing, hosting, managed, e-commerce, and IoT solutions. PCCW Limited was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

BCE Company Profile (Get Rating)

BCE, Inc. is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers. The Bell Wireline segment offers data, including Internet access and Internet protocol television, local telephone, long distance, as well as other communications services and products to residential, small and medium-sized business, and large enterprise customers. The Bell Media segment includes conventional, specialty and pay television, digital media, radio broadcasting services, and out-of-home advertising services. The company was founded on February 25, 1970 and is headquartered in Verdun, Canada.

