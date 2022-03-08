North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “North American Construction Group Ltd. provides heavy construction and mining services primarily in Canada. It offers services to large oil, natural gas and resource companies. American Construction Group Ltd, formerly known as North American Energy Partners Inc., is based in Alberta, United States. “

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NOA. CIBC started coverage on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, North American Construction Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of NOA stock opened at $15.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $443.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.46. North American Construction Group has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 22.23%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOA. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,559,000. Invenire Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,465,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 65.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 835,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,148,000 after buying an additional 330,417 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 23.5% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 897,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,217,000 after buying an additional 170,887 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 1,148.6% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 184,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.62% of the company’s stock.

About North American Construction Group (Get Rating)

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on North American Construction Group (NOA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.