Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Lifted to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $9.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ETRN. Barclays upgraded Equitrans Midstream from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a buy rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.50.

Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $7.09 on Friday. Equitrans Midstream has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $11.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.57 and a 200 day moving average of $9.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 104.82%. The business had revenue of $246.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.46%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.02%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,381,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,923,000 after purchasing an additional 537,646 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 385,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 31,394 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 430,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after buying an additional 150,618 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,226,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,366,000 after buying an additional 891,419 shares during the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

