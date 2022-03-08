thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €16.25 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.25 ($17.66) price target on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TKA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($19.57) target price on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays set a €10.00 ($10.87) target price on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($17.39) target price on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.70 ($19.24) target price on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($11.96) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, thyssenkrupp currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €13.99 ($15.21).

FRA TKA opened at €7.97 ($8.67) on Monday. thyssenkrupp has a twelve month low of €20.70 ($22.50) and a twelve month high of €27.01 ($29.36). The business’s fifty day moving average is €9.39 and its 200 day moving average is €9.27.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

