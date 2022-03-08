Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ALHC. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $24.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alignment Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $9.40 on Monday. Alignment Healthcare has a 52-week low of $6.14 and a 52-week high of $28.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.09 and a 200 day moving average of $14.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.26.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 57.45%. The company had revenue of $298.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.81 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALHC. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 156.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 116,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 6,590 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alignment Healthcare (Get Rating)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

