Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $110.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $80.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised Logitech International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Logitech International from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Logitech International in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Logitech International from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Logitech International from CHF 114 to CHF 107 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.86.

LOGI opened at $69.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.55. Logitech International has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $140.17.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.32. Logitech International had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 13.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Logitech International will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Logitech International during the fourth quarter valued at $492,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,003,000 after acquiring an additional 183,583 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,083,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,386,000 after acquiring an additional 183,993 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 386,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,852,000 after purchasing an additional 72,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 516.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 68,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 57,126 shares in the last quarter. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

