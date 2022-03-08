Burlington Stores, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.84 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:BURL)

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Burlington Stores in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.84 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.00 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BURL. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $327.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.40.

BURL stock opened at $173.16 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.78. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $173.10 and a 12 month high of $357.34.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 88.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $345,031,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Burlington Stores by 149.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,939,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,452 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Burlington Stores by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,530,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,223,000 after purchasing an additional 725,000 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Burlington Stores by 30.6% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,729,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,930,000 after purchasing an additional 639,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Burlington Stores by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,065,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,634,000 after purchasing an additional 319,849 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

