Totally (LON:TLY) Given New GBX 70 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Totally (LON:TLY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 60 ($0.79) to GBX 70 ($0.92) in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Separately, restated a buy rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.79) price target on shares of Totally in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

LON:TLY opened at GBX 32.50 ($0.43) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 33.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 34.34. The company has a market cap of £59.25 million and a PE ratio of 54.17. Totally has a one year low of GBX 29.11 ($0.38) and a one year high of GBX 44.50 ($0.58).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Totally’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Totally’s payout ratio is presently 0.83%.

About Totally

Totally plc, through its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Urgent Care and Other segments. The company offers a range of treatment and advice for musculoskeletal injuries and conditions, such as physiotherapy and podiatry to NHS patients; occupational health and ergonomic services to corporate and private clients.

