Antofagasta’s (ANTO) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 1,600 ($20.96) target price on the mining company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.38) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($20.31) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.34) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Antofagasta to a sell rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.72) target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.65) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,398.89 ($18.33).

Antofagasta stock opened at GBX 1,523.43 ($19.96) on Monday. Antofagasta has a 1-year low of GBX 1,198.50 ($15.70) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,972 ($25.84). The firm has a market capitalization of £15.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,388.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,404.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.24. Antofagasta’s dividend payout ratio is 0.73%.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

