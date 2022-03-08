Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Upgraded to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.65 to C$2.20 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.30.
OTCMKTS ESVIF opened at $2.21 on Monday. Ensign Energy Services has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $2.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average is $1.57.
Ensign Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its services include drilling, directional drilling, and well servicing. The company was founded on March 31, 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ensign Energy Services (ESVIF)
- 3 Undervalued Stocks Primed to Sizzle
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- First Solar Stock is a Tier 1 U.S. Solar Play
Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.