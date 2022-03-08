Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €34.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €34.00 ($36.96) price objective on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EVK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($41.30) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Friday. Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($35.87) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Warburg Research set a €35.00 ($38.04) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($31.52) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €41.00 ($44.57) price target on Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €33.47 ($36.38).

FRA:EVK opened at €22.87 ($24.86) on Monday. Evonik Industries has a one year low of €26.78 ($29.11) and a one year high of €32.97 ($35.84). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €28.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of €28.12.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

