Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CIGI. TD Securities raised their price target on Colliers International Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. National Bankshares set a $170.00 price target on Colliers International Group and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. National Bank of Canada started coverage on Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Colliers International Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial started coverage on Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colliers International Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $175.25.

NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $121.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 1.50. Colliers International Group has a fifty-two week low of $98.23 and a fifty-two week high of $158.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.05.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 69.42% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Colliers International Group will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Colliers International Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 216,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,178,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 476,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,954,000 after acquiring an additional 20,180 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 156.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 86,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,858,000 after acquiring an additional 52,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,306,000. 65.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Colliers International Group (Get Rating)

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

