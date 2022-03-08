AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Price Target Cut to $33.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ANAB. StockNews.com lowered AnaptysBio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright increased their price target on AnaptysBio from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AnaptysBio from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AnaptysBio has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.60.

ANAB stock opened at $30.00 on Monday. AnaptysBio has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $37.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.53. The firm has a market cap of $829.35 million, a P/E ratio of 107.14 and a beta of 0.15.

In related news, CEO Hamza Suria sold 36,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $1,303,462.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AnaptysBio by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,871,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,746,000 after buying an additional 19,273 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in AnaptysBio by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 803,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,918,000 after buying an additional 47,902 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its position in AnaptysBio by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 549,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,904,000 after buying an additional 149,494 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in AnaptysBio by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 540,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,004,000 after buying an additional 111,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AnaptysBio by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 408,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,589,000 after buying an additional 30,649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

