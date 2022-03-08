Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process. Absci Corporation is based in VANCOUVER, Wash. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ABSI. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Absci in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Absci in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Absci from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.50.

NASDAQ ABSI opened at $8.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.94 and a quick ratio of 9.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.09. Absci has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $31.53.

In other news, General Counsel Sarah Korman bought 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $33,830.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Mcclain bought 7,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $49,512.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 13,405 shares of company stock worth $98,343 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABSI. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Absci by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 123,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Absci during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Absci during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Absci during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Absci during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.26% of the company’s stock.

Absci Company Profile

