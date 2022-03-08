Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Short Interest Up 43.6% in February

Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,500 shares, a growth of 43.6% from the January 31st total of 106,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 767.5 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Ferrexpo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FEEXF opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. Ferrexpo has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $7.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.09.

Ferrexpo Plc engages in mining, processing, and selling of iron ore pellets to the steel industry. It holds interests in the Poltava Mining, Yeristovo Mining, and Belanovo Mining. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

