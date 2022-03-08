Short Interest in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Increases By 43.9%

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, a growth of 43.9% from the January 31st total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 491,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTC. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Toro by 90.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,790,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,789 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Toro by 105.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,875,000 after buying an additional 371,518 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toro by 13.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,838,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,498,000 after buying an additional 336,084 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Toro by 18.7% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,028,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,634,000 after purchasing an additional 319,737 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Toro by 25.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,471,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,313,000 after purchasing an additional 299,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TTC. Zacks Investment Research cut Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

Toro stock opened at $82.56 on Tuesday. Toro has a fifty-two week low of $82.54 and a fifty-two week high of $118.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.85.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Toro had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $932.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Toro’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Toro will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.09%.

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

