RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.40 Million

Equities research analysts predict that RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) will report sales of $24.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for RocketLab’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $23.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $25.21 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RocketLab will report full year sales of $59.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $58.75 million to $60.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $229.34 million, with estimates ranging from $205.50 million to $264.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow RocketLab.

RKLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RocketLab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of RocketLab in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of RocketLab in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of RocketLab from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of RocketLab from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 20.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RKLB. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RocketLab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in RocketLab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in RocketLab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in RocketLab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in RocketLab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RKLB opened at 8.37 on Tuesday. RocketLab has a 52 week low of 7.55 and a 52 week high of 21.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 10.64 and a current ratio of 11.14.

